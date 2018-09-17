LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and representatives of the Las Vegas Portraits Project, unveiled 58 portraits Monday of those who lost their lives during the 1 October shooting.
Dubbed the "1 October Memorial Exhibit," the portraits were displayed in the first floor rotunda of the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, according to a statement from the county. The portraits were painted by artists across the country and around the world.
County officials said the exhibit was organized as part of a community-wide effort to commemorate the first anniversary of 1 October and to honor the lives of those who were lost. The exhibit offers opportunities for the public to "nurture healing, unity and resiliency," according to county officials.
The “Art of Healing Mural” created by Las Vegas Academy of the Arts students and the local Guerilla Artz Foundation is also on exhibit near the portraits, county officials said.
The 1 October Memorial Exhibit will be on display Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 19 at the Clark County Government Center.
