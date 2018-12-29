LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued an advisory over the New Year's holiday due to smoke in the air from fireworks.
The Department of Air Quality issued the advisory on Friday, according to a statement from the county. The advisory covers Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.
Smoke is made from small particles and other pollutants that may aggravate respiratory diseases, such as bronchitis or asthma, DAQ said. Children, elders and people with respiratory and heart diseases were advised to stay indoors.
County officials advised valley residents to limit their exposure to smoke by keeping windows and doors closed, changing indoor filters if they need to be replaced and keeping outdoor activities to a minimum.
