LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials said County Commission Chairman Marylin Kirkpatrick will present local "Jeoprady!" champion, James Holzhauer, with a key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.
The ceremony was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.
In addition to the ceremony, Holzhauer, who is Las Vegas resident and a professional sports bettor, would be honored with a proclamation that would designate May 1 as "James Holzhauer Day" throughout Clark County.
According to county officials, Commission Chairman Kirkpatrick will recognize Holzhauer as a goodwill ambassador for Las Vegas and for his generosity to the community during the ceremony.
Holzhauer has previously donated $10,000 to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, which he frequently visits with his wife and their young daughter.
"Las Vegas residents like the rest of the nation have been glued to our televisions watching and rooting for James as he continues his winning streak on 'Jeopardy!,'" Commissioner Kirkpatrick said. "It's a pleasure to recognize his accomplishment on the show and to thank him for being a terrific ambassador for our community."
Holzhauer has competed on the show 20 times since his first appearance on April 4 and holds several records for amassing the most winnings in a single game, county officials said. During his run on "Jeroprady!," Holzhauer has won more than $1.5 million, the second most amount of money won after 2004 contestant Ken Jennings.
