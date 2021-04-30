HENDERSON FIRE

Henderson Fire officials work to control a fire at Sunset Park on Friday, April 30, 2021.

 (Ken Smith/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An outdoor brush fire at Sunset Park broke out late Friday morning.

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department and Henderson Fire Department were dispatched at 10:04 a.m. for a brush and grass fire at the park, east of the park substation. 

Four engines, two rescues and two  battalion chiefs from the Clark County department and one engine from Henderson have responded.

At this time, there are not known injuries or structures threatened, according to the Clark County department. 

CCFD said crews were still investigating the cause of the fire, but Clark County tweeted that hot and dry conditions led to the fire. Crews still are on scene working to control the blaze. 

SUNSET PARK

A fire is seen at Sunset Park on Friday, April 30, 2021.
CCFD SUNSET PARK

Clark County fire officials investigate on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.