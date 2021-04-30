LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An outdoor brush fire at Sunset Park broke out late Friday morning.
Crews from the Clark County Fire Department and Henderson Fire Department were dispatched at 10:04 a.m. for a brush and grass fire at the park, east of the park substation.
Four engines, two rescues and two battalion chiefs from the Clark County department and one engine from Henderson have responded.
It's gotten hot in a hurry here in Las #Vegas and also very dry with windy conditions possible - a good recipe for brush fires. @ClarkCountyPark and @Henderson_FD scrambled to control a fire today at our Sunset Park. Cause unknown, but several acres were scorched in a short time. pic.twitter.com/pjIREjy98c— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 30, 2021
At this time, there are not known injuries or structures threatened, according to the Clark County department.
CCFD said crews were still investigating the cause of the fire, but Clark County tweeted that hot and dry conditions led to the fire. Crews still are on scene working to control the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.