LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Comprehensive Cancer Centers and Clark County Parks and Recreation have partnered this summer to make sure families stay safe from damaging UV rays.
According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 850 Nevadans will be diagnosed with melanoma of the skin this year, higher than in 2018.
The UV index for much of the summer can hit extreme levels and skin experts say not to exceed 10 minutes of exposure during these times.
More than 40 sunscreen kiosks have been placed throughout the region offering not just a reminder to take care of your skin, but to offer an opportunity to lather up free of charge.
Kiosks can be found in area parks, recreation centers and outdoor pools.
Listed below are a few safety tips:
- A sunburn is actually a burn. It can permanently damage your skin.
- Reflected sunlight can burn you, too. Apply sunscreen to areas hit by bouncing rays.
- Clouds don’t help. They won’t reduce UV rays.
- Ball caps don’t protect your ears, back of the neck or side of the face.
- Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your feet, lips, hands and under straps.
