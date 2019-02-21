LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with Clark County urged motorists to take necessary precautions while driving in winter weather Thursday night and heading into Friday morning.
The National Weather Service Las Vegas office issued a Winter Weather Advisory that was scheduled to be in effect until 4 a.m. on Friday morning, the county said. As wet, cold conditions were expected for Thursday night, county officials recommended motorists to do the following:
- Use extreme caution while driving in ice or snow
- Drive slowly and allow for greater braking distances
- Accelerate and brake gradually
- Warm the car before leaving
- Take extra time to clean off any snow or ice on the vehicle
- Drive with a full tank of gas before heading to a remote area
"We aren't used to winter weather in our region, so it's a good time to remind our residents to keep some safety tips in mind when it comes to adjusting to cold weather and venturing into the mountains if there's snow," Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.
Motorists were also advised by Clark County to stay tuned to local television and radio stations for weather updates, to dress warmly, winterizing pipes to protect them from freezing and to never use gas appliances to heat up a residence.
According to NSW Las Vegas, the Summerlin area saw as much as seven inches of snow fall on Thursday morning. The Spring Mountains saw an additional two feet of snow overnight as well.
