LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint a new chairman and vice chairman to the board of commissioners.
Commissioners unanimously selected Jim Gibson as chairman and Justin Jones as vice chairman, effective Jan. 4, 2022.
The county said that until Jan. 4, the chairman is Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Gibson will continue as vice chairman.
Before joining the county commission, Gibson served three terms as mayor of Henderson, according to a news release. He practiced for for 35 years as an attorney in business and commercial law while serving as mayor of Henderson.
Gibson is a native of Nevada and a resident of Henderson. He joined the Clark County Commission in July 2017 and served on various boards including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors and the Nevada Development Authority Board of Directors.
“I am humbled to have won the confidence of my fellow board members and look forward to working with them and staff to continue to improve residents’ quality of life, diversify the economy, expand affordable housing, make it easier for residents and tourists to get around our valley, and enhance the overall delivery of services while remaining transparent and accountable to taxpayers,” Gibson said. “I want to thank Commissioner Kirkpatrick for her outstanding leadership over the past two years throughout the pandemic. While she put in very long hours working with fellow board members, our partners throughout Southern Nevada and the state to guide us through the pandemic to get us where we are today, she has truly done yeoman’s work at a critical time in this community’s history.”
Commissioner Jones has been a member of the board since 2018. He was sworn in on Jan. 2019, and previously spent time on the Nevada State Senate as Assistant Majority Whip and chaired the Health and Human Services Committee.
“I’m honored to be entrusted by the board with this responsibility and look forward to working with Chairman Gibson,” Jones said.
The seven members of the Commission govern Clark County and are elected from geographic districts on a partisan basis for staggered four-year terms, the release notes.
Clark is the nation’s 11th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to 2.3 million residents and 45.6 million visitors a year, as of 2019.
