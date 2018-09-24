LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new 1 October exhibit is scheduled to open on Sept. 28 at the Clark County Museum.
The exhibit, called "How We Mourned: Selected Artifacts from the 1 October Memorials," will be on display until Feb. 24, 2019, according to a statement from Clark County.
Objects that were left at memorials, from the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign to makeshift ones on Reno Street, have been collected and brought to the Clark County Museum to be documented and preserved, the statement said. The process is not yet complete, but more than 12,000 artifacts have been cataloged by volunteers and staff.
“The outpouring of love and support for Las Vegas after what this community endured was a bright spot in an otherwise terrible episode in our history,” Commissioner Jim Gibson, whose district includes the festival site as well as the museum and half the Welcome sign, said. “This exhibit will be a reminder of how the community and the nation came together in the wake of the tragedy and I encourage residents and visitors to take in the exhibit.”
Items put on display include flags, stuffed animals, rosaries, artificial flowers, signs, letters, banners, candles, art works and a portion of a Hawaiian lei that was used as a symbol to promote world peace, the statement said.
Admission to the Clark County Museum is $1 for children and $2 for adults. Museum hours are daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about the museum, call 702-455-7995 or visit www.clarkcountynv.gov/museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.