LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Counting down to your wedding day? The Clark County Marriage Bureau is preparing for an influx of weddings as 4/3/21 approaches.
According to the bureau, couples from around the world continue to flock to Las Vegas to say “I Do." In the midst of the pandemic, the bureau says 56,331 marriage licenses were still issued this past year, and 1,599 couples were married in Las Vegas on 10/10/2020, alone.
“Couples planning their wedding in 2021 will have plenty of special dates to explore,” said Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya. “We exceeded our expectations this past Valentine’s Day with lines around the block all weekend long leading up to and on Valentine’s Day of couples getting married, and one-of-a-kind dates like 4/3/21 are always immensely popular with more to come as we enter the last year of the decade with palindrome weeks.”
According to the bureau, "April is always peak wedding season in Las Vegas when outdoor weddings and desert wildflowers bloom. Throw in that 4/3/21 falls on a Saturday, making for a fun-filled weekend."
Wedding chapels and vendors both on and off the Strip note that they have weddings back to back throughout the day on Saturday.
Past wedding dates with similar numeric sequences have seen well over 1,000 weddings per date. Similar dates of the past include 12/13/14 when 1,838 couples were married in Clark County.
An exclusive keepsake marriage certificate was designed just for 4/3/21 that couples are already loving to commemorate their special date, the bureau notes.
