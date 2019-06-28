LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Clark County is in the middle of safety project on the Las Vegas Strip that will include a new pedestrian bridge and safety bollards.
Thousands of people visit the strip throughout the year, and safely moving tourists and locals is the county's top priority.
Safety bollards are being installed along the street so people are protected from moving cars on the boulevard.
The area near Park MGM has seen an increased in people ever since T-Mobile was built. Clark County took notice and included a new pedestrian bridge to the project.
"Especially with young children which I have two kids with me it would be nice to have a walkway above," said Shanna Dschak.
People can expect another round of closures in the coming weeks, as crews pour concrete for the bridge.
According to Clark County, the pedestrian bridge should be completed by Mid-September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.