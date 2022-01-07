LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials are looking for feedback from businesses and the public. What should be in the rulebook for cannabis lounges?
More than 20 lounges could be coming to Las Vegas. The Nevada Legislature gave the green light for lounges to launch in mid-2022, and Clark County must make its own regulations.
Clark County will hold hearings starting in Feb. 2022, and open them to businesses and the public.
Some possible rules for consideration, according to Clark County officials at the latest Commissioners' meeting:
- THC limits per package
- Designated areas for smoking
- Designated areas for consuming edibles
- Control of odors wafting outside of the premises
- Limits on visibility of consumption from the outside
Very strict training and security will be required of every operation.
Commissioner Tick Segerblom said the right regulations and customer experience are crucial to bring tourists, and also help businesses create a profit.
"We don't want to over-regulate... let businesses do what they do," he said. "We're on the new frontier again... we have the opportunity to be viewed as a pioneer. This is going to set us up for the future," Segerblom said.
Segerblom said a key goal will be encouraging cannabis customers to use in lounges.
Tourists on the Strip have a predicament. Hotels ban smoking on their premises and hotel rooms, but cannot smoke in dispensaries.
"There's a huge concern about tourists outside, on the Strip, smoking and impacting other people. They don't want to spend a fortune having to use something when they can just walk out the door," Segerblom said.
The Source CEO Simon Nankervis said the concerns about restrictions prevent customers from enjoying a lounge experience.
"Most of the customers we've spoken to are looking for a place to socialize with their friends, without having to buy and consume in large quantities. They're looking for [the environment] to be relaxed," Nankervis said, saying mood is key to removing stigmas surrounding cannabis. "Coming out of the last years, we're trying to figure out, what does being social look like?" he said.
Nankervis hopes the regulations are not burdensome to new businesses, launching a unknown venture in the state.
"We have a lot of compliance in place," Nankervis said.
