LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Short-term rentals like AIRBNB's are illegal in most of Clark County, but that could change.
The county is opening up a survey ahead of their July deadline to make new regulations.
Home rentals for fewer than 30 days are illegal in most parts of Clark County.
Offending homeowners can be fined $1,000 a day.
Short term rentals are also against city regulations in Henderson.
In North Las Vegas and the City of Las Vegas, renters just need a business license.
You can take the survey at ClarkCountyNV.gov/survey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.