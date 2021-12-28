LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Library District is getting ready to kick off it's "Read for a Better World" winter reading challenge.
Kids and teens are challenged to read at least five hours (300 minutes) between Jan. 1 - Jan. 31.
They can track their progress at lvccld.beanstack.org or Beanstack's app. Readers can also log reading time on a printable bookmark available at their local library. The bookmark can be turned into the Youth Services Desk.
Kids and teens who complete the challenge will win prizes in their age category.
For more information, visit LVCCLD.org/WinterReadingChallenge.
