LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners are inviting local residents to a series of meetings as it formulates a Local Recovery Plan. The county said this plan seeks to achieve lasting, measurable community improvements.
The county's outreach includes: stakeholder meetings, community meetings and online surveys. The county said residents will be asked to provide input on impacts of the pandemic and barriers to recovery.
Public stakeholder meetings begin Tuesday, July 13 at the Clark County Government Center (500 S. Grand Central Pkwy.) and feature the following topics:
- Tuesday, July 13 – Hard-Hit Communities and Assistance to Households, 6-8 p.m. The board would like to receive information about the direct and immediate needs of households that were disproportionately and negatively affected by the pandemic.
- Wednesday, July 14 – Affordable Housing, 11:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. The board is looking for information about shelter and housing needs, particularly among communities that were disproportionately and negatively affected by the pandemic.
- Thursday, July 15 – Small Business and Workforce Training, 2-5 p.m. The board would like to receive information about the needs of small businesses and individuals requiring job training in order to re-enter the workforce.
- Tuesday, July 20 – Health and Infrastructure, immediately following the conclusion of the County Commission meeting. The board is looking for information about the need for future investment in public health, water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
County commissioners are also hosting a series of neighborhood meetings to discuss the plan:
- Wednesday, July 14, 5:30 to 7:00 P.M., East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Rd.
- Thursday, July 15, 6:00 to 7:00 P.M., Henderson’s Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Ave.
- Monday, July 19, 6:00 to 7:30 P.M., Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod Dr.
- Monday, July 26, 5:30 to 7:00 P.M., Winchester Dondero Cultural Center Theater, 3130 McLeod Dr.
