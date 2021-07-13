LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County commissioners kicked off a series of meetings on Tuesday to help decide how $440 million in COVID-19 recovery funds should be spent.
Clark County commissioners are inviting local residents to a series of meetings as it formulates a Local Recovery Plan. The county said this plan seeks to achieve lasting, measurable community improvements.
The county's outreach includes: stakeholder meetings, community meetings and online surveys. The county said residents will be asked to provide input on impacts of the pandemic and barriers to recovery.
In the first meeting Tuesday night, a number of people spoke on behalf of community groups pitching to commissioners where funding is most needed. The main topics included addressing low income areas that were hit hard by the pandemic, the education divide in our digital age and the needs to combat housing insecurity.
"We need to continue our partnership in getting landlords paid and keeping tenants housed," Executive Director of Legal Aid Southern Nevada Barbara Buckley said in her presentation.
"From our perspective the biggest challenges are unemployment, massive and growing digital divide, an increase of people experiencing homelessness, an increase in small business failures and collapse of the early child care sector" Danielle Milan with the Clark County Library District said.
Some organizations and groups asked for their own funds. From bonuses for frontline grocery workers, to support for the local PBS to hold workshops for young students.
"It’s still very important that there's some form of supplemental learning for low and moderate income children, or we might be dealing with some form of wave or tsunami of children that are not prepared," Kipp Ortenburger with Las Vegas PBS said.
The goal of the $440 million in federal funds from the American Plan Rescue Act is recovery, and put Clark County in a position to succeed for decades to come.
Over the next two years, the county has to decide where the $440 million will go and spend it by 2026.
Anyone in the public can bring their thoughts to the table at the county workshops.
Public stakeholder meetings begin Tuesday, July 13 at the Clark County Government Center (500 S. Grand Central Pkwy.) and feature the following topics:
- Tuesday, July 13 – Hard-Hit Communities and Assistance to Households, 6-8 p.m. The board would like to receive information about the direct and immediate needs of households that were disproportionately and negatively affected by the pandemic.
- Wednesday, July 14 – Affordable Housing, 11:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. The board is looking for information about shelter and housing needs, particularly among communities that were disproportionately and negatively affected by the pandemic.
- Thursday, July 15 – Small Business and Workforce Training, 2-5 p.m. The board would like to receive information about the needs of small businesses and individuals requiring job training in order to re-enter the workforce.
- Tuesday, July 20 – Health and Infrastructure, immediately following the conclusion of the County Commission meeting. The board is looking for information about the need for future investment in public health, water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
County commissioners are also hosting a series of neighborhood meetings to discuss the plan:
- Wednesday, July 14, 5:30 to 7:00 P.M., East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Rd.
- Thursday, July 15, 6:00 to 7:00 P.M., Henderson’s Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Ave.
- Monday, July 19, 6:00 to 7:30 P.M., Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod Dr.
- Monday, July 26, 5:30 to 7:00 P.M., Winchester Dondero Cultural Center Theater, 3130 McLeod Dr.
The county has also launched a survey about how to use the funds. The survey is open until July 28 and can be found here.
(1) comment
I would like to see a portion of this money earmarked & set aside as seed money for future emergencies.
