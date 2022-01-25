LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has launched a one-stop shop website for those looking to get married in Las Vegas.
The website, Weddings.Vegas, celebrates the brand and famous history of the Wedding Capital of the World.
The website showcases couples, locations and venues, and includes easy access to information on all services within the Office of the County Clerk.
“As the Wedding Capital of the World it is important that we show residents and visitors what they need to do to get married here and the many options Las Vegas provides when choosing the right spot for a ceremony,” County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya said in a media release. “Couples don’t just come from all over the United States to get married in Las Vegas, they come from every corner of the globe, so it’s important we make every aspect of their experience a special one.”
Users can access:
- Marriage license requirements
- Marriage license application
- Getting married in las vegas
- Obtaining proof of marriage and changing your name
- Office of civil marriages and booking an appointment
- Obtaining a certificate of vow renewal
- Filing for a certificate of fictitious or assumed name
- Notary bond oaths and surety bond filing
- Passport acceptance
- Oaths of office
- Lobbyist registration
- County board and commission meetings, agendas, and minutes
- County code (ordinances)
- Public records requests
More than 75,000 couples tied the knot in Las Vegas last year, according to Goya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.