LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County launched a new website Thursday aimed at providing relief to residents impacted by COVID-19, the same day the state's eviction moratorium is set to expire.
The new website was built to provide housing and utilities assistance via CARES Act funding. A total of $30 million has been allocated for the program, with the addition of $20 million from the state, the county said.
"Clark County today launched the CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) application website designed to provide assistance to residents who have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19," the county said in a release. "Residents are encouraged to apply as soon as today for this financial assistance that pays for housing and utilities costs including past due and late fees incurred as of March 1 of this year."
WHAT IS CHAP?
Where to go: https://chap.clarkcountynv.gov/
Applicants must be Clark County residents and will answer a few questions to determine eligibility:
- Applicants must meet a certain income level based on their household size and provide documented proof of their financial hardship due to COVID-19
- Once complete - Payments are made directly to landlord/mortgage company or utility company
- Recipients of housing vouchers such as Section 8 are not eligible for CHAP assistance.
“The CHAP website comes at a critical time as many of the 250,000 renters across Clark County face the prospect of eviction and the loss of utilities while they wait to be re-employed in our slowly recovering economy,” Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement. "I urge anyone in need affected by the pandemic to visit the website as soon as possible."
DEC. 30 DEADLINE
"We have until December 30th to spend CARES funding," Kirkpatrick said. "So we encourage anyone who has lost their job or is working fewer hours and struggling to pay their rent or mortgage and utilities due to COVID-19 to go to the website and apply as soon as possible in order to keep a roof over their head. This will allow folks to bring themselves current on rent or bills, through the end of this year."
