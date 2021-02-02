LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local officials are helping at several drive-thru food distributions this month.
Clark County Commissioners William McCurdy II and Tick Segerblom and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz are co-hosting the program in partnership with the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas.
Each household will be given 40 pounds of free, fresh food at the sites, said an announcement from Clark County on Tuesday.
The food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following dates and locations:
- Feb. 9, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Desert Pines High School, 3800 E. Harris Ave.
- Feb. 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eldorado High School, 1139 N. Linn Ln.
- Feb. 16, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Rancho high School, 1900 Searles Ave.
- Feb. 23, from 8 to 11 a.m. at O’Callaghan Middle School, 1450 Radwick Dr.
