LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has issued a smoke advisory through Tuesday, Sept. 28 due to California wildfire smoke.
The Department of Environment and Sustainability said smoke from California wildfires continues to drift into Clark County, "resulting in hazy skies and periods of increased levels of PM2.5 (fine particles)."
Officials say the particles and pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease.
"Under today’s conditions, it may be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors," they said in a media release.
