LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearly four years after the legalization of same-sex marriage, the Clark County Clerk's Marriage License Bureau issued its 20,000th same-sex marriage license on Thursday.
James Johnson, 33, and Matthew Tipple, 30, of DeBary, Fla. were given a wedding ceremony package from Caesars Palace including a hotel stay, dinner at Hell’s Kitchen, and tickets to a Celine Dion show in addition to a certificate commemorating the 20,000th same-gender license.
“We have been together for 10 years and thought how much more memorable of a vacation this would be if we got married in Las Vegas,” Johnson said.
“There was a time not too long ago when we were not even able to get married,” Tipple said. “Now, to be the 20,000th couple. It’s just amazing.”
Clark County officials said the Marriage License Bureau issued its first marriage license to a same-gender couple on Oct. 9, 2014. In January 2017, the office issued its 10,000th marriage license to a same-gender couple.
In 2017, more than 1 out of every 25 marriages in the U.S. took place in Clark County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.