LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Tuesday.
According to the department, residents should be advised of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds in the Las Vegas Valley.
Happy #22222Day! We’re expecting #VegasAirQuaity to be at least in the MODERATE range for particulates today. We’ve issued a dust advisory also, just in case we have a repeat of yesterday. For the latest AQ news, forecasts and information, go to https://t.co/pMO9njnJLf. pic.twitter.com/lL74DFlZUO— Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) February 22, 2022
The county says it is expecting air quality to be at least in the "moderate" range for particulates on Tuesday.
"Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," the department said in a release.
