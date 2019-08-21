LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- Clark County wants to regulate the IV therapy industry. The IV treatments in the valley are primarily used to nurse a hangover but currently have no regulations by the county or state.
“A disaster waiting to happen frankly,” said County Commissioner Tick Segerblom at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
The county is exploring new licensing requirements for the businesses, whether by requiring a privileged license or asking the health district to oversee the licensing.
"Things can really get out of control if you have people that don't know what they're doing,” said Dr. Jason Burke, a local anesthesiologist and owner of Hangover Heaven Hydration. Dr. Burke said he’s been working with the medical, nursing and pharmaceutical boards to shut down illegally operated and unlawful IV therapy businesses.
Burke said he’s frustrated that while legitimate businesses work within the guidelines, others are getting away with taking shortcuts.
“They're not sending out the correct personnel, which can be a problem. It's rare but when things sometimes don't go right," he said.
Burke claims he’s seen unqualified personnel handling and administering IV therapy around the valley like EMTs and registered nurses.
In order to operate an IV therapy establishment, owners must obtain a business license for a physician medical office. It must also employ a physician, physician’s assistant, or nurse practitioner to prescribe medications and receive medications through licensed Nevada pharmacies.
Burke said given the current guidelines, there’s nothing holding businesses accountable for oversight of a medical professional, which he says can be owned by non-medical professionals without an understanding of the industry.
"The non-medical business owner can just eject that prescribing provider and bring on a new one. And the business will operate as it was before. Nothing changes," said Dr. Burke.
A privileged license also means police would have the power to shut down the IV therapy business as opposed to waiting for the medical or pharmaceutical board to intervene.
"IV's are serious business. In general, everything goes great but especially when you have non-medical personnel owning a medical business, they need to be aware of what the regulations are what are the down side risks are associated with businesses like this," said Dr. Burke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.