LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County CARES Housing Assistance Program has a backlog of applications greater than the amount that the county has processed since the program started.
According to county spokesman Dan Kulin, the program has assisted more than 22,500 households since the CARES Housing Assistance (CHAP) program was announced in July 2020. He says currently, about 23,500 applications are pending.
Kulin said the backlog is largely because of difficulties and delays coordinating grants authorized under the Coronavirus Aid and Relief and Economic Support Act. He said 12,000 applications had carried over from 2020, and that application requirements have changed since they were submitted.
"When this initial assistance program ran out of money in December, there were still about 12,000 households with pending applications," Kulin said in an emailed statement. "With a second round of federal grant funding coming, county officials decided to carry over those 12,000 applications to the new program."
Kulin added that the county is working on opening an updated online application portal, which he says will increase the rate at which the county can process the applications. Right now, he estimates an application turnaround time of four weeks.
"We have processed more than 4,000 applications manually under the new program since [late January, early February]. Our online application portal will be updated within days, which should increase the number of applications we can process," Kulin said.
Kulin said that with funding that is expected to come in, the county will be able to assist more than 40,000 households through the CHAP program.
