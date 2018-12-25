LAS VEGAS -- Clark County honored a local college student for her efforts, helping the homeless.
Sydney Grover is just 21years old. But she’s already tackling the valley’s huge homeless problem, one story at a time.
Her non-profit Can You Spare a Story has two parts. First, she collects and hands out clothes, blankets and other essentials to hundreds of people on the streets each year. But she said her long-term solution focuses on changing the way we view homelessness.
“I have never met two individuals who are the same,” she said. “So often, we’re driving down the street and we avoid eye contact. We think they just want to take things from us and these individuals are scary.”
Born and raised in Vegas, Sydney grew up giving back to those less fortunate.
“It’s all about respect,” she said. “I think the biggest thing is looking somebody in the eye and giving them the time of day.”
So in college, it was natural for her to spend just as much time on the streets as in the classroom.
“It’s my passion so there’s no need for sleep,” Sydney said.
Through her non-profit, Sydney spends hours talking to homeless people.
“We just really make sure that we are humanizing these individuals and giving them an opportunity to share their story without the judgment,” she said.
Sydney also collects and hands out essentials to hundreds of people at her pop-up events.
“So if they want to leave their old clothing with us, we’ll wash it and put it back through if it can be used,” she said.
Sydney understands Metro and the city are concerned about trash, left behind by the homeless who receive handouts.
“Backpacks make it easier for people to carry things around when they’re on the go,” Sydney said. “Also the blankets makes it easier for them to sleep on the streets.”
And Sydney doesn’t consider these handouts. Rather, she believes these items give them that extra boost of confidence to get back on their feet.
“So on behalf of the Clark County commissioners, we want to give you this proclamation,” commissioner Susan Brager said.
Last week, the commission applauded Sydney for her hard work.
“I had no idea,” Sydney said. “I was so excited. It was so amazing that the city and county recognized something so small. I am literally just a girl in a dorm room, sharing the stories of the homeless.”
Sydney hopes those stories help end the stigma and inspire others to lend a helping hand or an open ear.
“We just categorize people into one box,” she said. “They have families, they have stories. They are people.”
Sydney attends college in Phoenix, studying Psychology and Entrepreneurship. She will graduate in the Spring.
She hopes to use her degree to expand her non-profit nationwide.
Sydney posts stories of the homeless on social media and her website: https://www.canyouspareastory.com/
