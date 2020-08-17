LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County public schools and many private and charter schools are transitioning to distance learning amid the pandemic. With most students set up to work from home, families are exploring alternatives like homeschooling.
FOX5 spoke to the director of the National Homeschool Association on Monday about how the landscape of homeschooling’s evolved since the outbreak.
"Oh, well it's a whole new world,” Director J Allen Weston said. “In the last month we're getting so many calls from parents who are literally desperate."
Weston is now based out of Denver and spent three decades in Las Vegas raising his family. He says their personal decision to home school stems from what he considers an inefficient education system.
"It's about, OK -- line up, sit down, pass out your papers, get your books out, Johnny don't be doing that, Sally don't be doing that,” he said. “80% of the time they're there is not spent learning so how could that time be spent better in a home learning environment?"
Weston said one of the biggest concerns from parents is time. They're used to the 7-hour school day, but Weston argues that even an hour or two focused on engaging learning is likely better than a full day in the classroom.
"The statistics and the studies that have been done show that overall, the kids always perform 30-40% better," he said.
Nevada has considered a low regulation state when it comes to homeschooling. Weston argues this typically yields better results as parents have more flexibility in terms of how their children learn.
"The performance levels of the more heavily regulated states - the performance levels of those children are significantly less than the ones that are not regulated, because it's stifling," he said.
(3) comments
The unintended consequence of distance learning that the power-crazed NWO sycophants missed is that "distance learning" reveals to parents just exactly what is being "taught" in schools now, and they're horrified.
The standards are publicly posted and any good parent should be able to talk to their kids about what is being taught in school. There is nothing surprising or shocking about what is being taught in classrooms unless you have been living under a rock for the last 50 years.
Case in point. If only people could hear the droning lament-like mantra with which that was reflexively and programmatically audiblized.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.