LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At 7 a.m. on Friday, the Las Vegas community gathered at the Clark County Government Center to mark the passing of four years since the deadly 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest concert.
The ceremony featured comments from elected officials and Dee Ann Hyatt, whose brother Kurt von Tillow died in the shooting.
Singer Matt Sky, who worked with Adam Levine on NBC’s “The Voice,” sang “Four Years After,” a song composed for the anniversary by Mark R. Johnson and released with multi-Grammy award winner Alan Parsons.
WATCH HERE:
