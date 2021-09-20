LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters are responding to a house fire near West Flamingo Road and I-215 early Monday morning.
The fire department received a call around 5:37 a.m. for a fire at a two-story house located at 9636 Sound View Avenue. A total of 30 personnel -- four engines, one truck, two rescues and two battalion chiefs were dispatched in a "high priority response" according to Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames on one side of the single-family home, with the fire extending to the backyard and attic. After additional crews arrived, firefighters attempted an interior attack of the fire; however, they had to evacuate within minutes when the fire extended through the roof, Whitney said.
Crews conducted primary and secondary life searches. All five residents and one cat were accounted for. Two cats had died and one still is missing after the fire. There were no injuries, Whitney said.
Damage estimates are pending, Whitney said. The fire still was active as of 7 a.m. with crews conducting salvage and overhaul.
The cause of the fire and additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
