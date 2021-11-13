LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters were battling a blaze in the east valley Saturday night.
The department received a call around 7:46 p.m. for an outside fire at Lake Mead and Hollywood Boulevards on Nov. 13. While en route, the fire was upgraded to a building fire.
According to CCFD, the first unit arrived and found fire through the roof of an abandoned commercial structure. There was a partial collapse during the fire, but no firefighters were injured, Deputy Chief Billy Samuels said.
No civilian injuries were reported as of 10 p.m.
A total of six engines, two ladder trucks, one air resource, three chief officers and two investigators responded, for a total of 42 personnel, Samuels said.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Department assisted Clark County firefighters.
The cause and estimated damage of the fire still is unknown, Samuels said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
