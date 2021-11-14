LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A structure fire led to a complete closure on Decatur Boulevard Sunday evening.
Clark County firefighters responded around 7:04 p.m. and found a double wide mobile home on fire.
"Crews were assigned to make entry, but encountered 'hoarder' like conditions which impeded progress," said Deputy Chief Billy Samuels in a statement on Sunday.
Lines were put in place from the outside to attack the fire. There were no injuries, Samuels said.
The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter at 7:35 p.m. that Decatur was closed in both directions between Harmon and Tropicana, adjacent to Charlie Frias Park, due to the fire.
By 8:16 p.m., Decatur northbound lanes had reopened at Tropicana, the RTC said.
#FASTALERT 8:15 PM, Nov 14 2021 =UPDATE=Decatur Blvd North at Tropicana,Now Open.South remains Closed at Harmon Ave.— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 15, 2021
The cause of the fire still is under investigation. Estimated damage is unknown at this time, Samuels said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
