LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire at the Wetlands Park Wednesday evening.
According to the Clark County Fire Department, crews were called to the Wetlands Park near Boulder Highway and Russell Road around 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29 for a brush fire.
Clark County fire said that the blaze wasn't impacting any structures, and was near the visitors center.
