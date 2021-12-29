wetlands park fire.JPG
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire at the Wetlands Park  Wednesday evening.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, crews were called to the Wetlands Park near Boulder Highway and Russell Road around 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29 for a brush fire. 

Clark County fire said that the blaze wasn't impacting any structures, and was near the visitors center.

