LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters were responding to a fire inside a Walmart in the east valley on Monday afternoon.
The fire department received multiple calls around 4:36 p.m. on June 14 of a fire inside Walmart on Boulder Highway near East Harmon Avenue.
Crews extinguished the fire and secured the sprinkler system. Subsequent searches found that no one was in the fire or sustained injuries from it.
CCFD said 57 personnel responded. Prior to arrival, they learned that a suspect connected to the fire was in custody. It was later reported that the suspect had gotten away.
As of 5:45 p.m., the suspect still is unidentified. The scene was active with crews on site, and the investigation had commenced.
