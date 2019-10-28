LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters were on scene of a house fire in the west valley on Monday night.
The fire started at 7 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan, at 5825 West Desert Inn Road, near Jones Boulevard.
The fire is to a vacant home at the address, and first responders noticed flames coming from inside of the house. More engines were requested to the event, leading to road blockages in the area.
As of 8 p.m., firefighters were still on scene and "made significant progress," but had not put out the fire. By 8:30 p.m., the fire was out but crews were still working the scene.
No injuries were reported. Avoid the area and check back for updates.
(1) comment
Probably another act of our homeless trash living in this city
