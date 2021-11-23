LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department is teaming up with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for the 20th annual “Fill the Fire Truck” holiday toy drive.
The toy drive runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 19. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at any Clark County fire station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
The toys will be distributed to more than 40 local organizations. Last year, more than 28,000 toys were collected.
“The annual toy drive is always a great opportunity to help families in need, especially with so many people struggling to get back on their feet because of the pandemic,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. “Our goal is to collect as many toys and gift cards as possible to make the holidays brighter for local kids of all ages.”
Rural volunteer fire stations are accepting donations through Dec. 13. Find the fire station nearest you by visiting ClarkCountyNV.gov.
You can also donate at some local Walmart stores on the weekend. Fire engines and off-duty firefighters will be parked outside stores on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, every weekend before Christmas.
The list of participating Walmart stores include the store on N. Decatur Blvd. and I-215, the store on Marks St. and Sunset Rd., the store on N. Nellis Blvd. and Charleston Blvd., and the store on W. Tropical Pkwy., near Centennial and U.S. 95.
The last day to drop off any toys of gift cards is Dec. 20.
The Burn Foundation’s office on Valley View Blvd will be accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about the toy drive or the Burn Foundation, contact the organization at 702-485-6820 or www.theburnfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.