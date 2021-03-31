LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local firefighters conducted rescue training 550 feet above ground on Wednesday.
The Clark County Fire Department had several firefighters training at the High Roller observation wheel on the Las Vegas Strip.
Thomas Touchstone, deputy chief of operations for the Clark County Fire Department, says these skills can be used to rescue people from the attraction or similar situations such as a hotel window.
"It's very similar in nature to rescuing a window washer or a construction worker who has taken a fall," Touchstone said.
Captain Rafael Espinoza added that the training is an exercise in trusting their peers and building confidence in both the rescuer and the victim.
"When we go out there, it's really a lot of muscle memory. Just going and trusting our equipment and training," Espinoza said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.