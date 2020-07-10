LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters are battling a fire in a central Las Vegas neighborhood.
Firefighters were called to the 2700 block of State Street, which is near Karen Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.
It's unclear how the fire happened and if anyone was injured.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.