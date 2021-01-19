LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in the southwest valley near Fort Apache and Tropicana Monday night.
According to Clark County Fire, crews responded to the intersection of south Fort Apache Road and west Tropicana Avenue around 11:50 p.m. for a reported fire at an apartment complex that was under construction.
Upon arriving, crews elevated the call to a third alarm as the fire grew due to windy conditions.
"Compounding the emergency, there were strong winds that was spreading the fire through the complex and sending embers to nearby neighborhoods," Clark County deputy fire chief Warren Whitney said.
The fire was officially considered "knocked down" around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday but the scene remained unsafe later Tuesday morning.
"The crews did an outstanding job canvasing the exposed neighborhoods and surrounding areas putting out tree fires, one ¼ of a mile downwind from the apartment fire, dumpster fires and preventing any other residences coming becoming involved," Whitney said.
No injuries were reported and residents in the surrounding communities were evacuated overnight. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Whitney estimated damages to the building at $25-30 million.
An initial report estimated damage between $30-40 million.
