LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while battling a house fire early Saturday morning.
According to the Clark County Fire Department, crews responded to a report of smoke at a house on the 1800 Block of East El Dorado Lane.
As firefighters arrived they noticed a house with visible flames. Additional units were called to assist, as the fire consumed 25% of the house's roof.
The fire was controlled around 3 a.m.
Displaced residents were assisted by the American Red Cross.
The firefighter that was treated for heat exhaustion was taken to a hospital for additional treatment.
A second firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor medical issue and returned to duty.
