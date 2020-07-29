LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters were responded to a AstroTurf fire at the Palms hotel Wednesday afternoon.
According to Clark County Fire, crews were called to the sixth floor for reports of flames and smokes.
Firefighters located a fire on some AstroTurf. The fire was quickly handled and never spread to surrounding areas.
Additional resources were called in and crews from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue assisted on the call.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no one was injured.
