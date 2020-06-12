LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire Department on Friday morning responded to a high angle rescue from a palm tree, according to a news release.
According to Clark County, at about 7:06 a.m., a man was pinned under falling palm fronds while he was attempting to prune the tree.
Upon arrival, crews found the man approximately 50 feet high in the tree, conscious and responsive but having difficulty breathing due to the weight of the palm fronds.
Crews were able to position a ladder truck apparatus near enough to extend the platform with rescue personnel to the victim. Crews then placed a restraining harness on the patient with safety tagline and cut the palm fronds free above the victim to release him, Clark County said.
The man was pulled into the truck platform and lowered to the ground. He refused medical care and transport.
In total, according to Clark County, seven units including the technical rescue teams from both Clark County Fire and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, along with a battalion chief and EMS supervisor, responded to the call.
