LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas police held a fire training Tuesday night in the southwest valley.
"They are purposely burning down a house," Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Boxler said.
Numerous FOX5 viewers reported seeing smoke and flames in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
Clark County fire officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening, but those at the scene called the unannounced incident "rookie school," a real-world training meant to teach new firefighters how to respond to house blazes.
