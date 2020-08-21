westgate fire
Jhay Flores

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at the Westgate in Las Vegas

According to CCFD, the fire is under control and has been knocked down. Crews said the fire happened in the pool area near the cabanas.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, CCFD said.

This a developing story, please check back for updates.

