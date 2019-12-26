LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you see smoke in the southwest valley today, don't be alarmed! The Clark County Fire Department will be putting rookie firefighters through a live burn training.
Recruits will be going through their 6th live fire training event, according to Clark County Fire officials.
The burn will occur at 7051 W. Pebble Rd. near Rainbow Blvd. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Trainees are set to graduate on January 22nd, 2019.
