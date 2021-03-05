LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department graduated its latest group of first responders.
Twenty-one rookie firefighters took part in a socially distanced graduation ceremony at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Thursday.
After 18 weeks of training, the newest graduates are prepared to step onto the fire lines, but also the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This group of firefighters are certified to distribute vaccines, a first for a graduating class from the academy.
The department says it plans to host another academy for firefighter and paramedic training later in 2021.
