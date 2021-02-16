UPDATE: The Saturday fire on the Cosmopolitan hotel balcony was determined to be accidental caused by candles, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
The department issued the following statement on Tuesday:
The fire was ruled to be accidental. There was a candle in the room and the door to the patio was open. The wind blew the curtains for the door into the candle, which ignited the curtain. The fire was quickly extinguished with a dry chemical extinguisher prior to fire sprinkler activation. The occupant immediately notified security after the fire was out. CCFD responded and found the fire to be extinguished and there was no extension to the structure. There was residual smoke in the unit and hallway, which was cleared by the buildings heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews with the Clark County Fire Department extinguished a fire on The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' 51st floor on Saturday night.
According to the fire department, smoke was reported about 8 p.m. at the property at 3708 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. CCFD ascended to the floor by using their "high rise response policy" and found smoke in the hallway, then a fire on a balcony.
The fire was put out quickly and the room was searched to make sure everyone was evacuated. The fire and smoke did not spread to upper or lower floors.
"Multiple" people were taken to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries.
CCFD said they responded with a total of 10 fire engines, four ladder trucks, four rescues, two squads, and four battalion chiefs and a total of 72 personnel.
The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation.
