LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County filed a suit on Tuesday against an illegal nude resort that was posing as a church, alleging the managers were running an unlicensed business while violating health and zoning codes.
According to the lawsuit, the county has asked a judge to close down Zen Temple, located on adjacent properties at 2461 and 2471 Harmon Avenue, and for the owners to pay $15,000 in unpaid taxes, fees and interest.
Dewey and Julie Wohl were listed as co-defendants in the lawsuit and as owners of the properties on Harmon Avenue. Sea Mountain One Love Temple and Dharma Holdings were also listed as co-defendants.
The county went on to say in the suit that the defendants had been asked to "cease and desist" from using the property "for commercial purposes," but they refused and continually refused to comply with county codes.
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who represents the area, said neighbors have been complaining about the property.
"Metro got involved, they did an undercover sting so we've been working at this for several months," said Segerblom in an interview on April 3.
The county alleges in the lawsuit the proprietors of Zen Temple did not comply with county zoning, fire, electrical, plumbing and health codes. Clark County also alleges the owners of Zen Temple failed to pay taxes and operated without a business license.
"The defendants use, or allow the use of, the subject property for commercial purposes including, without limitation, a spa, banquet facility, nightclub, lounge, liquor establishment, restaurant, short-term lodging facility, massage establishment and retail store," the county said in the lawsuit.
Because Zen Temple did not comply with state law and county codes, Clark County claims in their lawsuit that Zen Temple "has caused and will continue to cause irreparable harm by compromising the health safety of the residents of Clark County."
FOX5 reached out to the property owner who didn’t respond. FOX5 also tried to speak someone at the property itself, but there was no response to our reporter ringing their intercom bell.
