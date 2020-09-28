LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Election Office in North Las Vegas was evacuated on Monday morning after an employee found a "suspicious substance" on a letter.
North Las Vegas police responded the employee's call around 10:15 a.m. and the All-Hazard Regional Multi-Agency Operations and Response unit was called to the scene.
There are no road closures, reported injuries or illnesses at this time, according to police. The substance found on the letter is unknown at this time, and will be updated upon discovery, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.