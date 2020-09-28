LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Election Office in North Las Vegas was evacuated on Monday morning after an employee found a "suspicious substance" on a letter.
Upon further investigation by the the All-Hazard Regional Multi-Agency Operations and Response unit, the substance was found to be a type of deodorant, police say.
North Las Vegas police responded the employee's call about the suspicious substance around 10:15 a.m. There are no road closures.
The incident is under further investigation to see if the deodorant was placed with malicious intent.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
