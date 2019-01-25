LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Education Association announced on Thursday the union won a class action arbitration for educators throughout Clark County.
According to CCEA, the arbitration affects anyone who was hired during the 2016-17 school year and came to the Clark County School District with any prior experience, not within the past three school years, as a licensed employee.
CCEA alleged CCSD had violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement by placing new hires that came to the school district as "an experienced licensed employee, but who had not been employed as a licensed employee within the the previous three school years prior to starting at CCSD."
Those who were affected by the arbitration are scheduled to placed on a salary schedule "and will be made whole for all damages," CCEA said. The damages include salary backpay from the start of the person's hire and any related benefits.
"This is yet another victory we have won for educators in Clark County," CCEA said in a statement.
