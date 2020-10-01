LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The largest local teachers union in the valley is preparing to return to the classroom before the end of the semester.
"This is really about all the pieces starting to align, right? We’re anticipating, unless there’s a spike in the transmission rate, that a decision will be made so we’ve been trying to get prepared for it," said Clark County Education Association (CCEA) Executive Director John Vellardita.
Vellardita said CCSD Board of Trustees will get another update on COVID-19 data on October 8th and it's possible they could make a decision on October 22nd.
He said the union supports a gradual switch to a hybrid model before the end of the semester because distance learning is taking it's toll.
"You can’t sustain this for a whole year...There’s going to be a number, tens of thousands of students, that are not going to gain an education as a result of it," said Vellardita.
On top of that, he said teachers are drowning.
"The stress level is at a level they’ve never experienced in their career than what they're going through right now. And then on top of that, we have to look at the parents and what the parents are going through," said Vellardita.
CCEA has several conditions the community and the district has to meet before they feel comfortable returning to the classroom.
The test positivity rate has to be less than 5 percent. It is currently 7.8 percent.
Vellardita said there also has to be a safety program in place.
"Upon entry people are tested for COVID, their daily symptoms are being monitored, they’re social distancing and [have] protective equipment in the building. There’s contact tracing if there’s a case that breaks out, etc.," said Vellardita.
That’s what the Task Force Initiative for Educators Safety Screening or “T.I.E.S” will do.
The finance committee approved CARES Act dollars to fund it. While it's one of the union's stipulations of returning to school, teachers are still worried about privacy.
"There has to be 100 percent confidentiality. There has to be a fire wall around whatever data...This is not one of these things that we take lightly given particularly, what recently has just happened with the school districts data being compromised," said Vellardita.
There are other issues that have to be worked out too. Like social distancing inside the classroom and transportation.
Vellardita said teachers, especially high-risk teachers, will also need the option to continue to work fully remote.
"They should not be forced to go back."
Vellardita said there isn’t a perfect timeline to switch to hybrid but the CARES Act money for the safety program runs out at the end of December and right now community spread is slowing.
"I can say it’s eminent that these schools are going to open and they’re probably going to open before the semester ends but that’s a decision the trustees will have to make," said Vellardita.
The Clark County School District released this statement earlier this week:
“CCSD is committed to following the leadership and guidance of state and local officials regarding COVID-19 safety procedures and recommendations.
“The District will analyze today’s announcement to determine any impacts to operations.
“The CCSD Board of School Trustees will receive an update regarding distance education at their October 8, 2020 Regular Board Meeting. A vote on this item is not scheduled.”
