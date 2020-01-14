LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) announced Tuesday that it has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders' candidacy for president of the United States.
CCEA is the largest educator union in Nevada and the largest independent educator union in the nation, representing 19,000 teachers and other license professionals across the Clark County School District (CCSD), according to a news release. CCSD is the fifth largest school district in the nation.
“The CCEA is proud to have endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders for president,” said CCEA President Vikki Courtney. “Senator Sanders has a stellar record of supporting educators. His position on public education issues is second to none. He has always been a champion for educators and working class people. He has our support. He has spent time with our members and has made a firm commitment to advance public education in our country.”
Socialism are the roots of Communism. There is no doubt why our schools are so bad with these "people" in charge.
